Chris Paul guides the Suns to their first Finals since 1993

Victory of Phoenix suns in view of Los Angeles Clippers by 130-103 at the Staples Center that allows Arizona to proclaim themselves Western Conference champions and enter the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 and for the third time in its history (the previous one was in 1976 and in none of they managed to win, they fell to Michael Jordan’s Bulls in the nineties and to Havlicek’s Celtics in the seventies).

Chris paul He was the great protagonist of the sixth and final match after finishing the duel with 41 points (7 of 8 in triples) and 8 assists. The veteran point guard had 31 points in the second half. Impressive. Devin Booker, unsuccessful in the outside shot yesterday, finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds. Deandre Ayton, imperial in the paint, finished the duel with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Jae Crowder contributed 19 points.

Monty Williams’ great success from the bench, which in just two years has managed to turn one of the most losing franchises of the last decade into a champion team. We will see what they are capable of doing in a Finals in which they expect a rival (Milwaukee Bucks or Atlanta Hawks).

Chris Paul’s 31 2nd half points are tied for the 3rd-most 2nd half points in a series-clinching win since 1996-97: 33 PTS – Stephen Curry on 10/05/2019

33 PTS – Anthony Davis on 04/21/2018

31 PTS – Anthony Davis on 08/29/2020

31 PTS – Chris Paul on 06/30/2021 pic.twitter.com/Wv5X2TcgWq – NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 1, 2021

Impossible without Kawhi Leonard

After an uneven season, the Los Angeles Clippers have completed some great playoffs, but Kawhi Leonard’s injury has prevented us from seeing the team’s full potential. In the last game, Paul George stayed at 21 points and Marcus Morris went up to 26. Great job from Tyronn Lue’s bench.