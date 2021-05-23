Chris Paul gives LeBron James a dirty foul and a fight breaks out

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Lebron James was the victim of a tremendous blow from Chris paul what led to it being tremendous Fight on the NBA.

Lebron James was on the free cast line when chris paul He went behind the rebound and it clearly haloed James and fell to the ground with a tremendous blow to his left shoulder in the NBA.

From a mediate, both players from the bench entered the field of court and a tremendous fight broke out between the teams in the NBA.

Here’s the fight:

Chris Paul grabbing LeBron

Montrezl Harrell ‘The Peacemaker’ This play has had everything. #NBASundays pic.twitter.com/4A96R9m9Rq – NBA in Movistar + (@MovistarNBA) May 23, 2021

The play was called a personal foul by Chris paul to The King Lebron James among other calls to the players who took part on the court during the Fight on the NBA.

Both team benches intervened in the fight in a quick way, no player of the match in NBA he was physically affected.