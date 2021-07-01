Chris Paul fulfills a dream and leads the Suns to the NBA Finals

Domain from top to bottom. In the fifth the Clippers took the honor and took the tie back to their fiefdom to try to force the tie, another seventh, but it was not possible. The Suns didn’t give the Californians a choice this time. Chris paul, already almost 100% having forgotten first the discomfort in the shoulder and then the stoppage due to contact of COVID-19 that forced him to miss a couple of games of this same series, he was not going to allow it. We are talking about a man who will go to the Hall of Fame and who, at the moment, does not have a ring on his fingers. With the 41 points (7/8 on 3s) tonight has taken it upon himself to put himself one step away from ending the nonsense, not just with the Clippers but with his own black legend. From top to bottom, from Clippers to Paul. There wasn’t a loophole for Tyronn Lue to grab. On an unsuccessful night with George and Jackson (10/27 between the two) the lack of Kawhi Leonard was noted, spectator from a private box. The locals repeated the scheme of the fifth date, with Zubac in the thinking corner and five little ones with Cousins ​​as a shock, but the Suns had learned their lesson: they dominated in the paint, grabbing 15 more rebounds and, in addition, they were more successful in total opportunities to shoot, with 54.8% in shots of three and 57.1% in shots of two. The Clippers did not win any sets and raised the white flag of surrender in the fourth, shelving their participation this season.

In the beginning the Clippers played to hurt by speed and they did well five minutes, maintaining the tie, until Paul broke it with two triples in a row and each one more difficult. The next thing they tried was to play on the inside, to make Ayton and company work, and they even got ahead with 21-20. In another burst of shots of three, the Suns distanced themselves and were a little short of signing the first strong pull, but a shot on the horn of Cousins ​​almost from the bench put the tranquility for the locals at the end of the first act. Again of three they did damage and it was Saric, destroyed by the rival pivot in the last match, who with two shots almost in a row from long distance put that, the distance, in nine points. The psychological barrier of ten was approaching and this time it was going to make more sense than ever. Beverley proposed a challenge but overstepping the braking, as usual, and Jae Crowder’s triples entered the Clippers’ rim like daggers, the last of them to close the first half with 57-66 on the scoreboard.

In a sigh, the gum would break despite the will of the Clippers: 2 + 1 from Bridges, 2 + 1 from Booker, triple and robbery by Craig and +17 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. The departure of Nicolas Batum as a forward to play with Morris and Cousins ​​gave a final breath to his team, who were placed at seven with the Staples Center raging. They knew it. They were at the last chance. But Chris Paul, the one who tried so hard with them for several years, knew he was knocking on the door of the Finals and decided to kick him inside. A bite with Cousins ​​was not going to tarnish what was done: first, a triple; then a tall tray and a more orthodox one; later, a circulation passing the ball between the legs and leaving everyone confused to finish four meters from the basket; and, to top it all off, another static shot with which he put a 20-point lead. A real abuse of the one who was a Clippers hero in his day and who went to the bench with an air of revenge. Game sentenced before finishing. The Suns will go to the Finals for the first time since 1993 and with an average age of 26 years on the roster, without some knowing what that is but with a Paul who does and who has the title between eyebrows.