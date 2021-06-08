Chris Paul decides when he wants

What can go through the head of a player who, after accepting a game of balances, give and take, question and answer, sees how, without endorsement, an opponent breaks the deck. Feeling of helplessness and, surely, of disbelief. Even a mirage, and perhaps mistrust for the next round. The Nuggets competed well, very well, for much of the game. That moment, that of change, can be identified in two ways: chronologically, in the final stretch of the third quarter, or through a name, which is Chris Paul. Point God, again. With the nerve to decide how and when a match is decided. 122 to 105 as a final result after a 60 to 70, the highest at that time, eight minutes before the end of the third quarter. Between one thing and the other, the base going from the threads to the action. He began as a puppeteer and ended up with the pistol in his hand, with 14 points without failure and 3 assists in the last quarter. An unexpected gale, which caught the Coloradans wondering how they got to Phoenix. How a game that, at all times, was calibrated in the wire, was played with the less usual two minutes from the end, and without any option. How, without knowing it, they already had the weight of 1-0 in the series.

The marker can be confusing … up to a point. The Denver Nuggets was a conference finalist last season, digging in against the Los Angeles Lakers, eventually champions. Pohenix Suns, after eliminating the Angelenos in the first round, reaches the semifinals after winning his first round in the playoffs since 2010. Crossroads in recent history, with today as a collision point. In many ways. The forces were very even in the regular season and everyone wanted to win the greatest for their side. The first hit, if done well, is worth double. Facundo Campazzo, who applies himself like no one when intensity demands it, embodied the initial idea like nobody else: triple and 2 + 1 to begin with. Presentation of the Argentine in his first semifinals of the NBA. It was no exception. The general success was the norm. Deandre Ayton, powerful, liked himself in his dunks and Michael Porter Jr. responded from the perimeter to his generation partner. What a generation, by the way. Despite this, the duel was really in the zone, with a Nikola Jokic determined to continue showing why he deserves the MVP. Precious first minutes, no matter where you look, they counted up to a 3 + 1 from Jae Crowder. Nobody convinced the advantage, but the fight for it convinced anyone who saw it.

The tonic of the first quarter, which lasted until the end of the second, left more intentions than realities. And also the board on which the game was to be decided. In the appearance or not of a Devin Booker who could not find the version that, does nothing, had destroyed the champion; in the internal duel between Jokic and Ayton; in Campazzo’s ability to tie up a Paul who was still mixed with mortals and in the search for an X factor that would drive away the respect that permeated the track. All the coins smiled at the locals, who, in the skin of their thinking head, followed the academic steps that mark the maturation of a party. At the end of the game, 21 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists from a Booker who was not decisive, but who threw salt on the wound when it itched the most; pulse won by Ayton, with a double-double (20 + 10) and leaving Jokic in percentages very far from his standards, although with an acceptable 22 + 9 + 3; final explosion of Paul and providential appearance of Mikal Bridges, top scorer in the game with 23 points and very opportune with his triples (4 of 8) when the game required the next march. The one Paul asked for.

Jokic, with a triple, culminated a 0-7 run as soon as the second half started to set the maximum distance of the match, which was 9 points. They would add one more, until the 60 to 70 that Austin Rivers, with a triple and step back included, was trading eight minutes before the end of the third quarter. The beginning of the end. Get to the top to fall from there. Maximum cruelty that of the Suns, who, after crouching throughout the game, brought out their entire arsenal of possibilities. The one that has led them to finish second in the regular season and the one that, with setbacks included, has allowed them to dethrone the champion. Like all those who reach this round, they oppose to succeed him; but every day to be one step closer to doing it. Immediate reaction through six points in a row from Bridges and, now, a path of no return.