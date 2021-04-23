Chris Paul could decline $ 44.2 million option

The star of the NBA, Chris paul he could turn down a $ 44.2 million contract option and become a free agent.

When the point guard of the Phoenix Suns, Chris paul, landed a monster contract with the Houston Rockets at the age of 33, it seemed like a given that he would exercise the huge player option of $ 44.2 million for 2021-22.

After all, regardless of sport, how often would a 36-year-old see that kind of pay? However, Paul turning down his player option for a final long-term contract seems to be okay – an option, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

But for Chris Paul, he’s focusing his eyes on the present and has expressed his love by playing for the Suns:

“I mean, first and foremost, I love being here,” Paul said when asked about the option and if Phoenix could be his last stop at the NBA. “I don’t know how many years I have left. I don’t really think about that either. I feel too good. “

Seriously, this summer, I have no idea. As much as I’m involved in the union and things like that, I don’t know what anybody’s teams are, what their caps are, I don’t know anything about that. I just play. And as I say, I am lucky to have my brother, who helps me. I focus on playing. “

Chris paul He has this uncanny ability to make every team he plays for better. He made the New Orleans Hornets relevant and enjoyed a couple of seasons in the LA playoffs. NBA. Paul led the way for the Lob City Los Angeles Clippers and made life easier for Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Had the injury virus not been present, Paul and James Harden could have won a ring alongside the Houston Rockets. The young and rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder somehow made the postseason with Paul leading the way. Phoenix has been the last beneficiary of Paul.

Suffice it to say that, at his age, Chris Paul is still one of the best guards in the NBA. We’ll see if he reaches free agency and becomes one of the best options on the market.