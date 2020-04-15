Although the United States is optimistic about the coronavirus situation and they already think that the worst is over and that sports should return soon, in reality the situation is not so simple. So, at least, consider it Chris Paul, base of the Oklahoma City Thunder and strong man of the NBPA, that defends the rights of the players and that is in fight so that they do not cut the wages.

In a dialogue with Mark Medina of USA Today, Paul stated that in this situation “it is just seeing and waiting, hoping that the coronavirus will be contained,” he said. “What we are trying to do from the Union’s perspective is try to keep the players informed as much as possible and try to prepare for what we can control”

Chris Paul on NBA's possible return: "It's really just a' wait-and-see 'game"

Paul also dared to explore a scenario where basketball will return soon, even with restrictions and without an audience. In his words, “if there is any possible way we can play games for our fans without putting anyone’s life at risk, that is the option we all want.”

Despite his enthusiasm and marking that “not only we are ready to play, but the fans are ready to watch sports”, the Oklahoma City base affirmed that “we all understand that health comes before all that” and that there will be wait to see basketball live. Hopefully it’s as soon as possible, but without an effective cure or vaccine, it seems difficult.

