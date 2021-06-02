Chris Paul angry at Lakers players for hard hit to the shoulder

The Phoenix Suns player, Chris paul injured his right shoulder again in game number 5 of the series against the Angels lakers on the NBA.

Chris paul was behind a defensive rebound when the Los Angeles player Angels Lakers had the friction with him and was responsible for Paul hurt his right shoulder again in game number five of the Los Angeles series. playoffs on the NBA.

The base Chris paul I was totally angry with all the players on the Los team Angels Lakers, since it was practically seen that it was an action consciously, since his team is practically humiliating Los Angeles the example party of the NBA

Here the video:

How bad this looks from Chris Paul.pic.twitter.com/BuOhYqzZ4N – Sixth Man (@ 6thManLATAM) June 2, 2021

Chris paul He continued in the game, but he was totally angry, since as we all know without the Phoenix Suns team he is not 100% at least there are Los Angels Lakers without Anthony Davis on the court.