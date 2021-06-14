Chris Paul and the return of the Phoenix Suns to a conference final 11 years later

Chris paul continues to make history and is very close to the desired ring with Phoenix suns, a franchise that is regaining prominence after complicated years came after the golden saga of Nash, Stoudemire and Marion, among others. The veteran point guard got 37 points in the fourth game of the series of NBA 2021 playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, equaling a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all-time record for the highest score without making 3s. The Suns had not reached the final of the conference since 2011.

