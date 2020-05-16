Chris Paul has led this season (before the break caused by the coronavirus health crisis) to some Oklahoma City Thunder to which, at the beginning of the season, the experts placed in the last positions in the Western Conference, and who, however, are already practically classified for the playoffs.

The OKC guard has recently granted an interview for Rachel Nichols, which aired this Friday on ESPN. CP3 has ensured that the desire to return is huge today for each player, and that it is worth taking the risk if it is to return to the courts:

“A lot of tough decisions have to be made today. Obviously we want to play, we want more than anything, even if it’s bad. I think this is a feeling that all NBA players have. Obviously we want it to be as safe as possible for all of us. But the most important thing is that we miss the game. “

Chris Paul had a conversation with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver last Friday via conference call. On this, the player has limited himself to say the following: “I do not have all the answers. What I know is that everyone is working tirelessly to return to normality.”

On the possible inequality that may exist between the different franchises in hypothetical playoffs, Chris Paul has assured that he is not worried about it: “We cannot think about it, we can only sit down and wait until we find the answers that lead to a real plan “

OKC Thunder has played 40 decided games in the ‘Clutch Time’: balance 27-13 (!!!!!!!). PaulChris Paul is the top scorer in the ‘Clutch Time’ of the entire #NBA: 140 points

15 assists

10 robberies ➡ Last night he made 17 + 7 + 2 (7 points, 2 assists and 1 steal in the last 5 mins). pic.twitter.com/WQMYQBueWO – Anastasio Ríos (@ Tasio93) February 28, 2020

.