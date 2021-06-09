Chris McKay thinks his Nightwing movie could still happen

One of those projects that have been in limbo for years is the Nightwing movie starring Chris McKay. The last we heard on the subject was 3 years ago when the director assured that the project was going ahead but that “we would have to wait.” It seems that the situation has not changed much after all this time.

In his recent appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, McKay has confessed that still holds “hope” and acknowledges that the studio has had other challenges thus far that have prevented them from focusing on their project. This seems to show certain wishes that the current situation of DC Films, which is expanding both in cinema and in HBO Max, allows a gap to be left for his film:

I hope it is a reality. I am hopeful that we are going to make the movie. As for me, I’m not giving it up. They have had other priorities, other challenges. They have had things that they have had to do and I think they have found their way with their recent successes and the things that they are planning from now on. I think it opens the door for us to make a Nightwing movie. Call it “alternate universe” or choose a universe from your multiverse, there are different ways to fit it. ‘Nightwing’ is a big, action-packed and emotional movie. It doesn’t have to be, on a budget level, something similar to what we do with ‘The Tomorrow War’ [su próxima película] but when it comes to scale, when it comes to action and heart type, that’s what ‘Nightwing’ is all about.

Currently Warner Bros. and DC Films are expanding the Batman multiverse with various projects related to the character. On the one hand we have “The Batman” by Matt Reeves and his television spin-off for HBO Max, which will serve as a prequel to the film. On the other hand, they are working on a Batgirl movie with Christina Hodson as the script and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah as directors. With this scenario, a film about the first Robin of the dark knight would not be so out of tune.

Via information | ReelBlend (via CinemaBlend)