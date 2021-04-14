Chris McKay negotiates directing ‘Renfield’, the story of Dracula’s servant

A few months after the release of ‘The Tomorrow War’ in July, director Chris Mckay may have found a new project for Universal Pictures. According to Deadline, McKay has entered negotiations to direct one of the studio’s upcoming monster movies, ‘Renfield’, story centered on Dracula’s infamous henchman. If the deal goes through, McKay will also executive produce this project, which was initially said to be directed by Dexter Fletcher (“Bohemian Rhapsody”).

At the moment the details of the plot are kept secret, although previously it was said that the project will take place in our time. In the original 1897 novel, RM Renfieldes is an intern at the psychiatric hospital. He suffers from delusions that force him to eat living things in the hope of obtaining life force. At first he begins by consuming flies, then develops a feeding plan: with the flies he feeds spiders and then he feeds the spiders to a group of birds, in order to accumulate more and more life force.

In the course of the novel, it is revealed that he is under the influence of Count Dracula. The vampire, whose abilities include controlling animals such as rats, bats, and spiders, arrives at Renfield with an offer: if he agrees to serve him, he will provide an endless supply of food. However, when confronted by Mina Harker, Dracula’s object of obsession, Renfield suffers a seizure of conscience and begs him to help him escape from his master’s hands.

The role was memorably played by Dwight Frye in the 1931 film, later to be played by Tom Waits in Bram Stoker’s’ Dracula ‘(1992), by Peter MacNicol in the Mel Brooks parody’ Dracula: Dead and Loving It ‘(1995) and most recently by Samuel Barnett on the television series’ Penny Dreadful’.

The script has been written by Ryan Ridley (‘Rick and Morty’), with the production of Robert Kirkman for Skybound Entertainment, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. While Universal initially planned to create a shared Cinematic Universe with its vast catalog of monsters, the studio later regressed and gave way to filmmaker-driven projects based on its monster legacy. In this way, Universal opened the doors for filmmakers to create their own stories.