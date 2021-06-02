Chris Martin and Gavin Rossdale reunite for brunch in Malibu

Chris Martin and Gavin Rossdale got together for a luncheon, in which they showed that they are very good friends and comrades.

Not long ago, Chris Martin was spotted with Jay-Z during a boys’ night out; on this occasion, he met Gavin Rossdale, lead singer of the band Bush and ex-husband of Gwen Stefani from No Doubt.

During their meeting, both looked very relaxed during their talk, as well as relieved to be able to leave home more and more often after having spent the previous year in shelter due to the indications that prevented contagion of Covid-19.

For this same reason, Chris came to their meeting wearing an orange mask while the rest of his outfit was quite comfortable and seemed to give him the feeling that he would go unnoticed with jeans, a cap, sneakers and a sweatshirt in which the reverse could be done. read “it’s all about love”.

On the other hand, Gavin appeared much more confident of the current scene, without a mask, with cargo pants, a loose sweatshirt and sunglasses, as well as his glued hair as he has maintained it for several years.

It gives the impression that Chris was trying to remain inconspicuous unlike Gavin, who did not look awkward or concerned about being recognized on the way to the restaurant they visited for brunch in Malibu. Although the exact reason why they met is not known, we would love to think that it is to formalize the invitation to the notorious wedding between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, who have always been very secretive in their relationship.

Perhaps now that it is possible to meet up with some friends, Chris has taken the initiative to return to see those he also admires, such as Gavin and Jay-Z to continue creating music even as Coldplay has just released their latest single entitled “Higher power “.

The official video for “Higher Power” will be released worldwide on June 8 and judging by the colorful spectacle the band put on during the opening of the Brit Awards, it will be a video loaded with surprises.