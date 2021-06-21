Chris Leben announces he will be at UFC 264 supporting Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor hopes to settle his rivalry with Dustin Poirier on July 10. The two will meet in a trilogy match in the main event of UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

‘The Notorious’ won the first fight at UFC 178 in September 2014, in a featherweight bout, which fueled his then quest for the featherweight title. Almost seven years later McGregor succumbed by knockout at the hands of Poirier at UFC 257. This was the Irishman’s first knockout loss. Six months into UFC 257, the two will meet at UFC 264.

With just three weeks to go, the UFC veteran Chris Leben, who has Irish roots, tweeted in support of McGregor. Leben took to Twitter to announce that he would be present at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC 264. Leben and Conor McGregor are not only from the same countryBut they also share a similar finishing move, a powerful left fist.

Something in our blood. The Irish left, done differently. It’s their turn, they fall asleep. I’ll be in 264, with fire in my blood, with a clenched left fist ready for war«.

Like McGregor, Chris Leben was known for his explosive power during his glory days. In addition, he was a starter of the inaugural WEC middleweight championship, he has been a part of the MMA world for a long time. It was also in the first edition of Ultimate Fighter.

After beating Jason Thacker with his trademark left, he had a four-win streak, but eventually Leben lost to UFC rookie but already experienced in MMA Anderson Silva. Chris Leben fought in the UFC for seven more years before leaving the organization in 2013. However, found considerable success in the world of barefoot boxing after retiring from MMA.

