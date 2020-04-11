The former star of the NFL Chris Johnson, was accused by court documents of participating in a plot that resulted in the murder of two men in 2016, reports the US press.

Johnson, According to information from the TMZ Sports portal, he allegedly participated in a murder-for-hire plot, after he was shot in the shoulder in 2015, which the former player said was the product of an attack by a gang that “was trying to end” him.

Read more: JC Chávez Jr: How good the Coronavirus gives us all



The portal does not specify what type of legal accusations it is subject to Johnson.

The two shooters who allegedly assaulted Johnson were killed in 2016 in two separate incidents by Dominic Bolden, who allegedly committed the killings at the request of Johnson.

The former corridor of the Titans has denied the allegations.

Johnson played ten seasons in NFL, in which he wore the jerseys of Titans, Jets and Cardinals. In 2009, he ran for 2,006 yards in what was one of the most productive seasons a running back has had since 2000.

You may also be interested: Sports that have bet on eSports



Subscribe to our social networks: YouTube Facebook Twitter Instagram

.