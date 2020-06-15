Current AEW fighter Chris Jericho would be interested in one of WWE’s biggest stars

Legendary WWE wrestler Chris Jericho participated in an interview for the WhatCulture outlet. During her speech Y2J answered questions like the WWE superstar that she would like to see on AEW. The surprise came when the fighter mentioned Roman Reigns as someone capable of being a top star in the world of pro wrestling, and someone you would be interested in collaborating with.

“I would put Roman Reigns above anyone on a possible candidate list. Not only because he is a great worker, but also because he is a great guy. If only they let it be as it really is, it would be the biggest star in the industry for sure. He would definitely be a guy I’d like to get my hands on, ”said Chris Jericho.

Regarding AEW, Y2J spoke about the company’s impact on the world of Wrestling. Jericho admitted that he never imagined that the AEW project would reach the levels of popularity it is currently at. He also acknowledged being very comfortable with the freedom to tell stories on AEW.

«I predicted that it would be great. What I didn’t predict was that it was going to be as big as it is now and the speed at which it has grown. I am delighted to be able to tell all kinds of stories. There is complete freedom with AEW to do the right thing. It is evident that we are competition for WWE. But we don’t think that way. We just want to offer the public new alternatives and let artists be artists, “said Jericho.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.Remember that WWE Extreme Rules will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will carry out full coverage.