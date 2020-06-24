All Elite Wrestling superstars Chris Jericho has shared the ring with almost all WWE veterans, during his various stints with the company before leaving for AEW. One of Jericho’s iconic rivals is The Undertaker, who recently surprised the wrestling world by announcing his retirement from professional wrestling.

In honor of the legendary career of The Undertaker, six-time WWE world champion Chris Jericho went to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message to The Phenom.

Le Champion posts heartfelt message to The Undertaker after retirement

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker shared the ring on numerous occasions in the time when the two men were at the peak of their WWE careers and also participated in a notable rivalry for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During the final episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary series, The Phenom made the surprising announcement, and the world of professional wrestling was filled with heartfelt tributes to him.

One of those tributes was from Chris Jericho. The former inaugural AEW world champion took to his official Instagram account and shared a couple of memorable images from his struggles against The Undertaker in WWE.

This is what Jericho published:

The Undertaker not only engaged in a memorable rivalry against Y2J, but The Phenom also shared the center stage with some of the best in WWE, including Brock Lesar, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles.

What could be programmed for The Undertaker?

Now that The Undertaker has retired from professional wrestling, the WWE legend is guaranteed to enjoy his life outside of the ring and with his family, for the time being.

The Phenom has one of the most decorated careers in professional wrestling and is guaranteed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Chris Jericho’s career at AEW so far

Over the years, Chris Jericho has been a vital part of WWE, however, since AEW’s inauguration, ‘Le Champion’ has been equally important to his new company. Jericho was crowned the inaugural AEW World Champion and currently leads his own faction, The Inner Circle.

Jericho won the AEW World Championship in 2019, but lost the belt to another former WWE superstar Jon Moxley formerly known as Dean Ambrose in this year’s PPV AEW Revolution. Since then, Jericho has focused on other AEW disputes and has stayed out of the AEW World Championship scene for a while.

The leader of the Inner Circle will face Orange Cassidy at this year’s AEW Fyter Fest in what promises to be a heads-up fight.

