Chris Jericho returned with another insightful and entertaining edition of his weekly live series titled Saturday Night Live, which appears on his Facebook page and YouTube channel. Jericho was part of a question and answer session this week, and answered several questions asked by fans.

One of the most interesting questions during the session was whether or not he would be ready to return to WWE under the special circumstance of being a unique appearance. SummerSlam was specifically mentioned, and Chris Jericho explained that he would not be able to appear in another wrestling company for a long time, as he is currently under contract with AEW.

Le Champion added that he would not be prepared for a one-night stand, especially for WWE. Jericho concluded by stating that he is in All Elite Wrestling for the long term.

This is what Jericho said:

“I can’t, I’m still under contract for the next moment,” Jericho said. “I don’t think I like making a one-off appearance, for anyone, especially WWE. I hope to be with AEW for a long, long, long time. I hope that answers our question. ” H / t: WrestlingInc

Chris Jericho is the face of AEW

Chris Jericho has been the heart and soul of AEW since the promotion was established in January 2019. The former WWE superstar was hired to be the first AEW world champion after defeating Adam Page at the PPV All Out in August 2019.

Chris Jericho’s title continued for 182 days, and it was completely enjoyable during the time it lasted. He lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at the AEW Revolution show in February 2020.

Chris Jericho continues to reinvent himself even at the age of 49, and the leader of the Inner Circle seems to be enjoying the opportunity to flex his creative muscles in Tony Khan’s promotion.

Jericho spent most of his career in WWE and considering his strong desire to be an active member of the AEW cast for an extended period; We shouldn’t expect him to return to WWE anytime soon. It may never happen while working for the Khan family.

Do you see Jericho appear or work for Vince McMahon’s company ever again in his career? Will he be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future? Leave your opinion in the comment section.

