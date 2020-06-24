Most wrestling fans know that Chris Jericho continually interacts with people on social media, be it Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram. Each time, he apparently makes news or reveals things that some fans might not have known. Commenting on a fan tweet, Jericho revealed his pay for a live event several years ago.

Chris Jericho fought Dean Ambrose for $ 750

I got paid 750 bucks that night! https://t.co/6hAxY0GBGp – Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 23, 2020

Chris Jericho fought Dean Ambrose, also known as Jon Moxley in an Asheville street fight for the WWE Championship. The fight reportedly took place in 2016, with Ambrose taking victory over Jericho. Jon Moxley and others have criticized the WWE calendar for too many shows over the years. However, in the COVID-19 era, WWE has paralyzed all shows and tours.

It’s interesting to note that Jericho and Moxley had fought several times before, but it was their fight at AEW that best composed a fight in quite some time, with Moxley becoming AEW Champion.

Chris Jericho’s most recent PPV appearance came at AEW Double or Nothing, where he participated in the iconic Stadium Stampede fight between The Inner Circle and The Elite.

