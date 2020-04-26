Chris Jericho is right now at All Elite Wrestling, a company that opposes resistance to WWE, something that has not happened for a long time. However, despite the rivalry that both companies have and also some between Jericho and Vince McMahon, He has not forgotten to congratulate one of the greatest fighters in pro wrestling history, Triple H.

Last night, on the show of Friday Night Smackdown, WWE paid tribute to aj ¨Rey de Reyes¨. His friend Shawn Michaels and boss Vince McMahon himself came out to congratulate him on this anniversary. However, they were not the only ones who took the opportunity to send Triple H a small message.. Ric Flair also joined Triple H and Shawn Michaels but via video call.

Chris Jericho: “You are the best of all time”

As we said earlier, despite the rivalry between the two companies, Chris Jericho fondly remembers his time in WWE. That is why he took the moment to send Triple H a message and congratulate him on his 25th anniversary in his career. Among other things, Jericho named the “Game” as one of the best of all time and one of his best opponents in WWE.

He posted a video on his YouTube channel to send him this congratulation. These were his words:

¨ Times and circumstances have probably changed, but what will never change will be the chemistry Triple H and I had. I wanted to wish a happy 25th anniversary to one of the best who have stepped on a wrestling ring. Every fight we’ve had has been wonderful, so I hope you have another 25 years dominating the world of wrestling as only “The Game” can. If I had water in my mouth I would have spit it out already (referring to Triple H’s entrance to the ring). But I’d probably throw it on the phone and have to buy another one. So pretend I have done it anyway. “

Chris Jericho and Triple H, WWE legends

If we had to choose a moment that these two legends have given us, we would have a very difficult time. One of the most memorable fights that both have given us was in 2002 at the event of Judgment Day. a Hell in a Cell fight that ended with the victory of Triple H. He managed to beat Jericho with a Pedigre on top of the cage. A fight that should be a reference for today’s Hell in a Cell fights.

And for you, what was the best moment or fight between Chris Jericho and Triple H? Tell us in the comments.

