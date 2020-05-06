Chris Jericho announces that The Revolt (ex The Revival) are his next guests for his Talk is Jericho podcast

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho to Interview Former WWE Superstars The Revolt, which were previously known as The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson).

Le Champion announced on Twitter today that the interview with those now known as Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will air on the Wednesday episode of their podcast «Talk Is Jericho«, Which will be launched early on the radio station Westwood one.

Jericho wrote:

The Revolt in All Elite Wrestling?

It is believed that The Revolt, who were fired by WWE in early April, could debut in All Elite Wrestling, although their presence in the company is not yet confirmed. It is not known when the former champions could debut as a couple. It will be interesting to see what Chris Jericho, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have to say about the company during tomorrow’s podcast.

Will The Revolt come to AEW?

