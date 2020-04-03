In interview for Tampa Bay Time, Chris Jericho ensured that the WWE He would never mention his name again, all this due to the prominence he has obtained in the AEW.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK

DOES JOHN CENA SEE ROMAN REIGNS AS HIS SUCCESSOR?

“They’ll probably never mention me again, and I don’t blame them for it. Why would they give me any kind of promotion or exhibition when I’m the ringleader of this, in your opinion, enemy armyDeclared the legend of wrestling.

Chris Jericho It has become the main face of AEW, a company that has put pressure on the WWE, because it has managed to gain ground in the wrestling industry in the U.S.

Show player