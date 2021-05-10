Chris Hemsworth’s hidden talent

Share

In addition to succeeding in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a superhero, Chris Hemsworth has a hidden talent that very few know

In 2011, Chris Hemsworth came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a character that completely changed his life. The actor became the god of thunder, Thor. Although the interpreter was already known both in Hollywood and in Australia, this particular character managed to open the doors to the whole world and strengthened him in his acting career.

Currently, there is no doubt that Chris Hemsworth is one of the most important figures in Marvel and the most beloved Avengers in the world. Despite his fame, he is a person who is not usually exposed in media scandals and prefers to lead a private life rather away from the paparazzi. Perhaps that is why so many things are not known about the Australian actor. So when many learned about the actor’s hidden talent, they were completely shocked.

A hidden talent that you did not know!

Chris Hemsworth, who has been married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky since 2010, is a well-known fan of extreme sports or surfing. However, the actor has a skill that very few know and that has nothing to do with sports. A few years ago, the Australian actor confessed that he loves sewing. This interest was aroused in childhood and is something he really enjoyed doing according to himself.

“I think it’s because I couldn’t buy that many clothes, so I thought, ‘I’m going to make them myself.’ Anything that could catch my attention was a great advantage for my parents in particular and the reality is that the sewing caught my attention immediately ”, revealed the interpreter in an interview for W magazine in 2018.

