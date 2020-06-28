Chris Hemsworth upset about being replaced as Thor | AP

Actor Chris Hemsworth, recognized for his leading role in Thor, has shown that he is missing nothing agrees with its exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he still wants to remain Thor.

After the completion of the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios has made it very clear that it is rearranging your universe cinematic very drastically.

Now, the characters who led the MCU since Phase One have unfortunately been replaced for new superheroes.

Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America are an example of those who are already out of scene entirely, while Hawkeye from Disney Plus will see Clint Barton take a new place behind Kate Bishop.

Besides that Hulk will legally prohibited starring in solo movies, so he leaves Thor of Chris Hemsworth as the last original Avenger with an important role to play.

So with « Thor: Love and Thunder« It could be said that everything is ready to establish Jane Foster as the new Goddess of Thunder, which implies the departure from Chris Hemsworth also from Marvel.

And it has been heard that the actor he is not happy about it, According to the We Got This Covered site, the Australian actor you don’t want to be forced to leave from being the center of attention when Thor is at his most popular point.

Like Chadwick’s reports, Boseman is on disagree with the plans Marvel that Shuri becomes the new Black Panther. Chris Hemsworth feels like they’ve barely scratched the surface of the new version of Thor, and he’s pretty disappointed having been sent to the bank of your own franchise.

Chris has admitted that Thor’s first two films were not up to scratch, and ever since Taika Waititi came to the Thor Odinson franchise, the character became one of the highlights.

This is also how he thinks that Marvel has hardly deepened in the new stage Thor, so he considers that the character still has a lot to offer and she is not content with having to leave this universe for Jane Foster to take her place.

There is no doubt that if there would be much that the actor can contribute to Marvel, all that remains is to wait for the agreement they reach, since the fanatics of the God of Thunder they would be devastated with his departure.