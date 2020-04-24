Chris Hemsworth, Thor, is in Australia, and Sam Hargrave, in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, 21, Netflix set up a virtual room, making a triangular connection so that they could chat exclusively with state over the phone. Shortly before, another room had brought together the reporter and the Russo Brothers. Joe and Anthony are the current kings of Hollywood, after Avengers – Endgame became the biggest box office of all time. The Russians produce and Joe wrote the script for Rescue, a feature that the platform releases in its streaming starting this Friday, 24th. It’s action like you’ve never seen.

Sam drives – it’s his debut – Chris star. They met on the Marvel sets, where Sam voiced Captain America / Chris Evans in the most dangerous scenes and then became an action specialist. Joe wrote this script many years ago. Tyler is a mercenary recruited to rescue the son of a boss, kidnapped by his father’s main opponent, taking advantage of the fact that he is under arrest. The biggest drug dealer in India versus the biggest in Bangladesh. It starts on a bridge, amid many explosions. He turns flash-back, reconstructing the path until he gets there.

“When I read the story, it was still happening in Latin America. I was impressed. Due to the action, it was something I thought I was capable of doing. I developed an intense camaraderie with Chris, on the sets we participated in. I told him about Extraction (original title). We started to imagine how we would make the film together. “

And Chris: “There was always a lot of action in Thor, in the Avengers, but never the physicality of this film. Tyler is a tormented soul. Right away, he is haunted by images from his past, which will only take shape in the end. The double question – for Sam, it was like telling this story, this drama of a man who barely speaks, but carries pain, and for me how to interpret it? How to turn tremendous physical action into a window for something more intimate? “

Early on, Tyler jumps off a cliff and isolates himself at the bottom of the water. At the end, the boy is in the pool, gets on the trampoline and also jumps into the water. Insulate yourself down there. The sound of silence. The two scenes as a counterpoint to each other? “It’s good that you noticed. These are scenes that we are very proud of. The original script already signaled this, but not in this way. It was a joint creation, I couldn’t say whose. The important thing is that, in a film like this, psychology itself has to explain itself through action, through essential gestures. ” The concept is straight. Tyler and the boy will get closer, and they will have some strong moments of dialogue. In the house where they hide, in the sewer.

The sewer scene is important, and not only because it evokes true classics, just remembering the pursuit of Carol Reed’s The Third Man with Anton Karas’s zither score. The sewer has feces, rats. You can almost smell the rot. The scum. “We changed the script and placed the story in India because Joe (Russian) wanted to reflect on a contemporary phenomenon. India has one of the largest emerging economies in the world, but social exclusion is immense in the country. At the same time it produces cutting-edge technology , a very large part of the population lives in poverty, disconnected from (social) networks. Filming in the poorest quarters of Mumbai made all the difference “, explains Sam Hargrave. Chris: “I love Thor and the Marvel films that put me on the level I am, but they are studio films, with scenographic environments. Here, everywhere I turned and looked, they were real scenarios, real people. It wasn’t more Thor, it was Tyler. “

The Russo brothers have the money to pay for any movie in Hollywood, you know that. But then why Netflix? “Because conditions are changing, the industry is changing. Before we used to make great films, full of effects, to be shown in cinemas, facing competition from other media. But now we are making films for young audiences for whom it doesn’t make much difference anymore. “says Anthony. And Joe: “People don’t mind watching movies in the cinema, on TV or even on their cell phones. The issue of fruition is becoming secondary. The public wants information, history – no matter where. We are adapting to seek the public where he is and at that moment, more than ever, he is at home. ” And it will be indoor that the public will be able to see the electrifying Rescue.

Review: Local faces give a more dazzling tone

Right away, when Tyler / Chris Hemsworth is on that bridge, amid shots and explosions, he takes cover behind a car and an image comes to him, half out of focus for the viewer. Legs – woman, child? We know nothing about him, except, perhaps, the fact that, as Thor, the public already expects him to be capable of superhuman effort. In the middle of the film, in a dialogue with the boy that Tyler tries to save, the theme of loss appears (and creates a bond), but only at the end the legs gain focus, a body, a face.

Barely comparing, the classic Citizen Kane, by Orson Welles, already started with an enigma – Rosebud – that is only clarified in the last scene. Rescue, Sam Hargrave’s feature that arrives this Friday on the Netflix platform, ends with another enigma, another plan out of focus, which opens a new dramatic possibility, perhaps narrative. In the interview, you discover that the script written by the ‘bróder’ Joe Russo is old and originally set in South America. A drug kingpin? – in jail, his son who is kidnapped by the rival boss. And Tyler / Chris who is hired by the woman to rescue the boy.

Nothing very transcendental. The story moved to India, the kidnapper controls the police, the army and all the time people are telling Chris – he, the boy, is an undead, he is doomed. “Get rid of that walking corpse, try to save your own skin.” But the tortured soul of the hero, the memory of those vague legs, impels him to act, to kill. According to Chris, there were two challenges in approaching this story that basically rests on physicality. How to stage the action? How to interpret, when she turns to psychology itself? There is, however, a third issue – ethics. It is the old question that is in the Talmud. One life is worth all lives, is it? Many people die while Tyler tries to save the boy. One life for the other? Is Golshifteh Farahani a wonder? Why this beautiful and talented Iranian actress? The brothers – Joe and Anthony Russo – argue that, to portray the world, Hollywood needs these regional faces, and she is stunning. Tyler will need help and, in addition, the beating will give vigorous Indian actors a chance.

