Chris Hemsworth shows off his strength while holding his son

Chris Hemsworth has not only conquered his fans by becoming the god of thunder, his children also adore him.

Since Chris Hemsworth transformed into Thor in 2011, the whole world has had him in mind as the spitting image of the Norse god thanks to Marvel.

Hemsworth’s characterization has been so convincing that his own children do not notice the distinction between fact and fiction, and claim that their dad actually works with the Avengers in the real world.

Although Chris takes all of this with humor, there is no doubt that he is also very aware of his family. With the recordings of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, he has had to settle in Sydney, but he spends time with his family every time he can.

A few days ago, he was seen with one of his 7-year-old twins in Double Bay; While the actor showed off his sculpted biceps under a white T-shirt, his son played on one shoulder with a Rubik’s cube.

Both Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have mentioned several times that their children assume that their dad’s job is to be Thor, while they do not believe that their mom has a similar activity due to not seeing it as much on television and posters.

Beyond how tender all this is, it stands out the admiration with which the little ones have seen their father for years. Even Chris himself has put a bit of his harvest to name his successors, as he recently shared a video on Instagram.

Although at first it might seem that the actor does not have time other than to record his scenes and exercise, it is comforting that his family is also part of his day to day, as well as seeing that he also leaves room for his spirituality.