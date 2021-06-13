Chris Hemsworth shares an endearing image from the filming of THOR

Chris Hemsworth shares a new image from the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder of him in the company of Chris Pratt

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded, characters from different franchises began to interact. This was especially true at the end of the infinity saga when all the heroes of the MCU came together to fight Thanos. These teams have provided excellent combinations between established characters, and the comic association between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy was a huge success in Avengers: Infinity War, something that seems to be repeated in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Since Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy, fans immediately hoped that their next appearances would be together. That will happen in Thor: Love and Thunder, as the entire Guardians of the Galaxy team will return in the movie starring the God of Thunder. Unofficial photos from the set of the Australian production revealed the first look at the “Asgardians of the galaxy” working together, and the new costumes that most of the characters will sport in Taika Waititi’s film. Now, a new look has come to the team.

Hemsworth kept Marvel fans up-to-date on the development of the Thor: Love and Thunder shoot throughout its production, and while filming is finished, his posts are not. In the last image he shared, the actor can be seen with Chris Pratt hanging out between scenes. The Instagram post was made to celebrate the 40th birthday of fellow MCU Chris Evans, with Hemsworth saying that Evans will always be his favorite Chris. However, with this fun post, Hemsworth has also shared what the two actors will look like in the movie.

The image is not very revealing, but still, Marvel fans should enjoy the image and see a glimpse of the bond Hemsworth and Pratt have together. Their on-screen comic chemistry is excellent, and that could be a direct translation of their off-screen relationship. While Star-Lord and the Guardians are not expected to have major roles in Thor 4, the scenes they share are likely to be ridiculously entertaining.

Given that Thor’s crossover with the Guardians is still nearly a year away, hopefully the actors will continue to give fans more pranks than they can expect. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also on the horizon, there’s a chance Thor: Love and Thunder won’t be the last time the God of Thunder works with the space group. A true crossover movie with these characters would be a huge hit for Marvel Studios, and it could happen one day, especially if Hemsworth and Pratt really enjoy working together.