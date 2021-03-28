Chris Hemsworth shares a video uploaded to a ‘buggy’ driven by one of his 7-year-old sons

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth moved a few years ago with his wife, the Spanish Elsa Pataky, and their three children, to a beach area in their native country where they can unleash their love of the outdoors and nature.

Lover of adventure sports, the actor who plays Thor in the Marvel movie saga takes the opportunity to have a good time whenever he can in the company of his children, India Rose, 9, or the twins Tristan and Sasha, 7.

This Sunday, Hemsworth shared on his Instagram account a photo and a video in which he and one of the twins are boarded a buggy, one of those small vehicles designed to drive on sand.

But the most curious thing is that it is not the actor who drives, but it is the child. “A couple of old friends who they go out for a walk on Sunday“Hemsworth wrote in the post.

In the photo the actor poses with a serious gesture, showing off his huge biceps, while in the video he records the buggy in motion, driven by his son, to whom an Instagram filter makes him wear sunglasses.

Chris Hemsworth’s double post has over 2.2 million ‘likes’. Not surprisingly, the Australian actor, who has 47.5 million followers, is very active on this social network.