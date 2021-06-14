Chris Hemsworth says his next Thor will be his strongest

Actor Chris Hemsworth has shared on social media that he will be at his strongest in the film Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi.

The last time we saw Thor from Chris Hemsworth on Avengers: Endgame (2019) was out of shape. But that will change a lot in the movie Thor: Love and ThunderAs you will not only regain fitness, but you will be stronger than ever.

On his official Instagram, Chris Hemsworth shared a new video of his training that was accompanied by these words: “I have had many questions about my preparation and training for Thor over the years. This time I was lucky enough to have a solid period at home to try a multitude of nutritional and training methods, to build the strongest version of me and the character yet. From there, I decided to design a fully guided program on how I achieved those results. Eat, train, sleep, repeat! With our Centr Power program ”.

We have already seen very powerful versions of Thor as in the battle of Wakanda, since it could even hurt Thanos. So seeing him even stronger can be something spectacular.

What will the movie be about?

After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will be with the Guardians of the Galaxy and they sure have lots of fun adventures until they part. Then the power of the Thunder God will pass to Jane foster (Natalie Portman). But they will have to be careful, as the villain lurks Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale).

However, more than his physical form, the most important thing to advance the character of Thor it’s your state of mind. Since after failing against Thanos he was very dejected and in the final battle he may not show his full potential.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on May 6, 2022. While we wait for the first trailer to be shown, we can see all the films of Marvel studios in which you have participated Chris Hemsworth on the Disney Plus streaming platform.