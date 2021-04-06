Chris Hemsworth says his muscles keep him from being taken seriously as an actor. Que? Chris Hemsworth said that his bodybuilding is seen as vanity and that is why they do not see him as a serious actor. Thor affirms that since he does not go like other actors, gaining or losing weight for his roles, he does not receive as many important offers in his career.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the muscular Australian says that if he lost or gained weight for certain roles, he would be considered a serious actor worthy of an Oscar nomination. REALLY? Eeh … Muscles have nothing to do with Chris …

“There is an aesthetic that the papers require. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I gain a lot of damaging weight, or get extremely skinny for a role, I’d probably be called a serious actor… Training over 10 years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then filming 12 hours a day is really devastating. It’s incredibly satisfying too – you have to look like a professional athlete. ”

Bahahahaha … sorry, this sounded like “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful.” Come on! They pay you millions to look HOT! Shut up! When you get tired of being muscular, you will lose weight and receive other offers. ENJOY!

So, Chris Hemsworth says his muscularity keeps him from being taken seriously as an actor.

