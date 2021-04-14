Chris Hemsworth reveals what he will look like in Thor: Love and Thunder

Share

Actor Chris Hemsworth has shared a video on his social networks with his son on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder revealing what he will look like in the film.

The character of Thor, interpreted by Chris Hemsworth, has changed its look over the 10 years in which it has been in Marvel studios. Sometimes he wears his hair long, other times they cut it short to act as a gladiator and he has also gained a lot of weight to Avengers: Endgame (2019). But for Thor: Love and Thunder Her long blonde hair will return as we can see in the video that we leave you below.

Along with the video of the publication you can read: “Introducing the next heavyweight champion in the universe.” In reference to your son.

What will the movie be about?

Thor: Love and Thunder will continue the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), therefore we can see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with the Guardians of the Galaxy, although at some point in the film their paths will separate. While on earth, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) shall reign over the Asgardians and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) You will get the power of the Goddess of Thunder. The great villain of this story will be Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale). An alien who obtained great power and decided to roam the Universe killing all those who believed themselves to be deities. So we can probably see one of the most epic fights in the entire Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Like Thor: Ragnarok, the movie Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by Taika waititi, which has promised to be the craziest thing we’ve seen so far. Since Marvel Studios has allowed him to develop all the ideas that have occurred to him.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on May 6, 2022. While we wait for it to hit theaters, you can enjoy all the movies of Marvel studios on the platform Disney + by following this link.

