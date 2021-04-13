Chris Hemsworth reveals he is not treated as a serious actor in Hollywood due to his musculature

We know that Chris Hemsworth is not a multi-award-winning actor by the great film or television academies, however, the celebrity has managed to break through in the entertainment industry and, beyond his great role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has also formed part of projects that demand little more from him than a pretty face and an attractive physique. Despite the above, the actor reveals to the Telegraph that his muscles prevent him from being considered a serious actor in the ranks of Hollywood. Of the brothers Hemsworth it is he who enjoys the greatest success, but not all are advantages.

The competition in Hollywood is brutal, anyone who knows the bare minimum of the industry is aware of such details. After a few years of success on Australian television, Chris He decided to try his luck in Los Angeles and soon found a place among major productions. We’ve seen him appear in titles like Thor – 77%, The Cabin Of Terror – 91% or Men in Black: International – 43%. But although his credits are numerous, the 37-year-old actor assures that he does not have easy things, and that his appearance has contributed a lot to the moment of not being observed by the studios as a serious actor. Here his statements:

There is an aesthetic that paper requires. Bodybuilding is seen as a vanity, whereas if I gain a lot of unhealthy weight or get too skinny for a role, they’ll probably call me a serious actor.

Despite the above, the actor is committed to training and offers an explanation to those who think it must be exhaustive: “I was probably overtrained for years. People who build muscle often don’t realize it’s a sport that doesn’t It should be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thor movie and it hurt more, I had less energy. ” But even though Chris He is not seen in the biggest awards ceremonies, being observed as an actor of method, he does have the affection of the fans in his pocket thanks to his performances in successful Hollywood films.

The latest film by Chris Hemsworth was Rescue Mission – 82%, written by the brothers Russo and released on the Netflix platform on April 24. Tyler Rake (Chris) is hired to rescue the son of a powerful Indian drug trafficker who has fallen into the hands of an enemy; our protagonist will have to use all his combat skills to return the teenager and save himself in the process. The film set a record by reaching more than 90 million views in its first week of release, making it the most successful Netflix premiere in its history.

The rumors about the recordings Rescue Mission 2 began many months ago, however, the only certainty we have for now is the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the character for the MCU. Following the surprising success of Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, fans are desperate for a new solo adventure for the Asgardian Avenger and Marvel Studios of course will deliver. Not for nothing has he brought back Taika Waititi to repeat the glory at the box office. Chris He will return as the mighty Marvel character to amaze the saga’s most loyal fans.

