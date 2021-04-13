Chris Hemsworth reveals great inconvenience of having a ‘perfect body’

Despite this, the actor revealed to Telegraph that his physical appearance has contributed a lot to not being observed by the studios as a serious actor and assured that in all his years of career things have not been easy.

“There is an aesthetic that paper requires. Bodybuilding is seen as a vanity, whereas if I gain a lot of unhealthy weight or get too skinny for a role, they will probably call me a serious actor. “

Chris Hemsworth is very disciplined with his physique and loves to share photos and videos on his Instagram. (Instagram / Chris Hemsworth)

After a few years of success on Australian television, Chris decided to try his luck in Los Angeles and soon found a place in major productions, in addition, he is committed to training and good health.

“I was probably overtrained for years. Muscle-building people often don’t realize it’s a sport that shouldn’t be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thor movie and had less Energy”.