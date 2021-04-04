Chris Hemsworth nearly smashed a boxing punching ball with force

Chris Hemsworth almost broke a punching boxing ball in a game room demonstrating the force what has he won with his training for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’Chris Hemsworth: His toughest workout outside of Marvel ‘Tyler Rake’: We spoke exclusively to Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth he’s been training harder than ever in the last year and a half. The actor has increased the intensity to earn more force and achieve a larger body size to film the Marvel sequel ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, as well as the Hulk Hogan biopic in which he brings the iconic fighter to life.

Of that hard training, Hemsworth has made us participate: from the viral photo pushing the tire in which he showed his huge biceps, to the CrossFit strength training and his 5 basic exercises. The last demonstration of his strength has been done relatively recently with a mythical game of the arcades: hitting the punching ball from boxing to see how much score you get.

In the video, Chris hits the punching bag so hard it almost breaks and flies off, scoring 8,792. Then he wanted to go further and gave him a round kick, but it was his stunt double and regular sparring partner. Bobby holland hanton who received the most score with a right hook worth 9,112 points.

It’s no surprise that Hanton has as much bicep strength as Hemsworth, having been training alongside the actor mimicking his training and diet to get ready for filming. In fact, he recently joked that he was upset with the actor’s workouts as it means that he constantly has to increase in size and gets bored with eating so much all the time.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io