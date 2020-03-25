Chris Hemsworth invites you to exercise from home like he does | Instagram

The handsome actor of autralian origin Chris Hemsworth, puts at your disposal his application of exercises and nutrition so that you do not get bored in this world quarantine.

Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky They developed the application when they were looking for professionals to help them with their diet and exercises.

The actor who plays Thor in the Marvel universe will make available to the public its “Centr app” for the next six weeks with the aim of making people a little more pleasant their situation in this global pandemic and at least entertain themselves by doing a little exercise.

“Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope this makes that access even easier during the current global health crisis,” translation and part of Chris’s message.

Hemsworth claims that these past few weeks thousands of members All over the world they have come together and shared what this program is like that has given them a lot of positivity and support these recent days of quarantine.

The Australian offer is exclusively for new members, so we should take advantage of this offer and have a little movement even if it is within our homes.

On several occasions the actor has shared several videos where he appears exercising, it is a delight for the female audience to see his sculptural and muscular figure.

Chris is not the only celebrity who shares his training tips, other celebrities have signed up on their social media accounts making a total revolution, it seems they are fighting to be the one with the most subscribers in their app’s to exercise.

On the Chris page of his app, you can see photographs and videos of the results and some exercises that several people have done, which have given them various fruits.

