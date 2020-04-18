Chris Hemsworth in the Superman suit surprises everyone in networks | INSTAGRAM

It turns out that handsome actor Chris Hemsworth can also wear the suit that Henry Cavill wore in all the Man of Steel movies.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is well known that Although it seems strange that the cinematic worlds of Marvel or DC suddenly mix in some kind of crossover, the reality is that the public would love to see something like this.

Reason that some fans soon fantasize about some alternative realities, which is why some people carry out montages or fanarts. The last? Chris Hemsworth wearing the Superman suit.

You may also be interested: Zac Efron outrages his fans, does not sing in reunion of High School Musical

A Twitter user due to his enough free time due to confinement, has fantasized about the possibility of seeing Hemsworth in the skin of the Man of Steel, so he has created an illustration where we can see the Thor actor as the Kryptonian citizen .

In such illustration Chris is seen wearing the famous Superman suits, characteristic of the last film installments of the character. Said suit previously used by Henry Cavill in great Tapes such as the Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman and The Justice League.

Read also: The Simpsons at Disney +: Maggie falls in love for the first time in a new short

Something funny that the fanarts have is that although it seems like a good idea, perhaps for our blond actor perhaps it is not the best option because when the actor in an interview was asked the question if he preferred Batman or Superman, he confessed that he is from the side of Gotham city.

“I would choose Batman because he doesn’t wear a red cape and I already have one of those. I also loved what Nolan did with that world, all its darkness, realism and great depth, it was incredible ”. Hemsworth commented.

To which he also confessed that it would seem incredible that at some point you could see Superman and Thor face each other in a battle.

And how did you think you saw the God of Thunder wearing the Superman costume?

.