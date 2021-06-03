Chris Hemsworth, his iron arms and Taika Waititi celebrate the end of filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

There are about 11 months until ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hits theaters, and filming has just ended.. This has been announced by the director and the protagonist of this fourth installment of the God of Thunder, which promises to be the most surprising of all.

“This movie is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honored to have beaten me up and had a nervous breakdown so you can see it,” said Taika Waititi in his Instagram post.

Both he and Chris Hemsworth have shared the same photo in which, In addition to Thor’s long mane and his iron arms more voluminous than ever, Waititi’s new outfit as Korg stands out., his character from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. In addition, the director of ‘Jojo Rabbit’ has made it clear that he and Hemsworth are “too cool to care about anything other than making movies that bring total joy to people.”

“We have finished ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and it is also National No Flex Day, so I thought this absolutely relaxed photo was appropriate,” shared the Australian actor. “The movie is going to be insane fucking hilarious and it may also touch a chord or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!”.

This will be ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

After turning the Thor saga with the third installment, Taika Waititi seems to have prepared an even crazier movie. In it we will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will take on a new role and become the new Thor herself (if the movie is true to the comics, there will also be a cancer involved). Christian Bale will no longer be Batman, but the villain of this film: Gorr the Butcher God. And, as is logical after the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the Guardians of the Galaxy will also be there, with whom Thor went on a space trip.

But it is also known that there will be many delusional cameos like those of Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Sam Neill, who return to play meta-Thor, Loki and Odin in an Asgardian play. They are joined by Melissa McCarthy, who will play Heda, the villain played by Cate Blanchett in ‘Ragnarok’ in that play. Oh and It is said that Russell Crowe will also make an appearance giving life to Zeus himself.

We’ll see how crazy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is on May 6, 2022, when it hits theaters. But first, his brother Loki premieres his own series on Disney + in a week: on June 9.