The famous Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is recently in isolation with his children and his wife, for which he has had to change your profession from actor to teacher to support the education of your little ones.

It was in a interview with Jimmy Kimmel that Thor’s interpreter could not keep silent anymore and talked about how he’s been through during isolation at his home in Australia with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky and their three children.

He confessed that his children India Rose, and the twins Sasha and Tristancurrently have virtual classes like most children around the world due to the health contingency.

This is how the actor confessed that Being a teacher is not easy at all Because when he was little the methods were completely different from how they are today.

I am trying and failing miserably. About 4 or 5 hours of negotiations and bribes go away and maybe 20 minutes of real work, if that, “he said.

Well, the actors also make it role of teachers During this stage, because since the schools are closed, everyone must take their education at home.

Everything has changed since I went to school! It is all full of tricks and methods that even I do not understand, so good luck to me teaching my children, ”he revealed in the interview.

In this way Hemsworth joked about how the quarantine would end and how this would affect your childrenWell, what he apparently teaches them is nothing compared to what a teacher really teaches him.

I have relaxed with the idea that they will come out of this quarantine with an IQ slightly below, they will be a little behind now, “he said.

Putting educational aside, he also commented that his wife had done something really funny by having done a Internet ordering.

My wife was ordering a box of toilet paper about three months ago, and she thought it contained 15 rolls, and actually ordered 15 boxes, so inadvertently we are stocked, ”said the actor.

So without a doubt if Chris’s dream was to be a teacher, during this time he is probably grateful that he did not choose that profession.

