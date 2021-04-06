Chris Hemsworth could play Máximo’s son in Gladiator 2

Many have commented in recent months about the rumored Gladiator sequel – 76%, a movie that could be formally confirmed at any time. Although for now nothing is certain, interesting threads of information flow through social networks that could later become true. Today new details about the famous continuation appear, and it is that Chris Hemsworth could join the project as the son of Máximo Décimo Meridio, with Russell Crowe as one of the producers. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The film tells the life of General Máximo Décimo Meridio, leader of the Roman armies of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, and the latter’s right hand man. Thanks to the actions of Máximo, the emperor places his trust in him and informs him that after his death he will be the one who holds power and not his first-born. This decision does not make the Comfortable heir happy, who murders his father in a fit of fury. Máximo is betrayed and manages to escape, but is unable to save his family in Hispania. After the horror committed, he falls into the hands of slavers and little by little, motivated by revenge, he manages to rise as a gladiator and manages to reach the imperial arenas where he will face the power of Comfortable.

In 2018, several media reported that Ridley Scott was already working on the Gladiator sequel, however, no further information has been shared since then. The director has maintained a prolonged silence about his projects and nothing is known about what is happening in his career beyond The Last Duel, another film that will be released in October 2021 and that stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Eat and Ben Affleck. But the languages ​​of the Internet are already planting seeds on Gladiator 2 and include Chris Hemsworth as the great star of the story. Remember that Chris is working with Crowe in Thor: Love and Thunder, the next installment of the franchise at Marvel Studios. MovieWeb rescues the words of an insider who has closely observed the affinity between the actors.

Russell believes that [Chris] He might be the only man to credibly portray his son in a Gladiator sequel. Crowe and Hemsworth are carefully considering the concept for the Gladiator sequel and have spent hours pondering script ideas.

Is it possible that Chris Hemsworth take the role of the son of Máximo? Of course, fans will soon raise their eyebrows at such a suggestion. The character of Russell crowe He already had family in Gladiator, a wife and a young son who were brutally murdered under the orders of the Emperor Comfortable. The above would conflict with the proposal for the possible sequel, unless the script makes a lost son of Máximo appear by magic, something that would not be strange in the Hollywood of the present time, so full of retcons used to lengthen franchises with sequels, remakes or spin-offs.

Gladiator opened on May 5, 2000 and grossed US $ 460.5 million worldwide, garnered eleven Academy Award nominations, and was victorious in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories. The film has a fairly complete and memorable ending, which is why a sequel seems to have no place today. But the above has never been a pretext for Hollywood not to exploit its products to the last consequences, and Gladiator could be the next producer to be shelled for the market.

The only certainty at this time is that very soon we will have Chris Hemsworth already Russell crowe in Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the most anticipated films of phase 4 of the MCU. Until now there has been no information on the role that Crowe It will take on the tape, but we hope the folks at Marvel Studios don’t linger long with the juicier information. The pandemic caused delays in the release date, but it will finally hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

