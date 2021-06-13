Chris Hemsworth congratulates Chris Evans with this taunt

Chris Hemsworth has congratulated Chris Evans for his 40th birthday on Instagram, but it is not clear to us which is his favorite Chris … The next films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.The UCM, in order: How to see the films of the franchise correctly.

The Chris mess is back on the occasion of the birthday of Chris Evans. The actor known for giving life to Captain America turns 40 this Sunday, and his partner from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), Chris Hemsworth, has wanted to congratulate him via Instagram from the filming set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. But the image that he has published to do it has a funny little pull incorporated, thanks to the appearance of Chris pratt.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you will always be number 1 on my list”, writes the actor who plays the God of Thunder, a message loaded with sarcasm. But with love.

The good relations between the actors of the UCM have been demonstrated on more than one occasion, and now we are checking it again. And so, incidentally, we cast a brief look at Hemsworth and Pratt’s costumes in ‘Thor 4’, where Thor will join the Guardians of the Galaxy for a hilarious adventure. Directs Taika waititi (who was already in charge of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’) and the filming is taking place in Australia, home of the protagonist, along with a cast consisting of stars such as Natalie Portman (reprising her role as Jane Foster, and now with new powers), Christian bale (who will play the villain, Gorr) and Tessa thompson (again, Valkyrie). Also joined by great actors such as Russell crowe, Melissa mccarthy Y Matt Damon, as well as Waititi reprising his role (special effects through) as Korg.

Since their paths that crossed in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth have formed a good duo as Star-Lord and Thor in the superhero universe of Marvel. What do you have in store for us for your next adventure? Is Chris Evans jealous?

