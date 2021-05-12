Chris Hemsworth celebrates the 10th anniversary of ‘Thor’ remembering that he was “a nobody”

On April 29, 2011, lightning struck Spanish cinemas. That day ‘Thor’ was released, the presentation of a new member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by a still unknown Chris Hemsworth. Ten years later, the Australian is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and his character is one of the key pieces of the Marvel Studios adventure network..

Chris Hemsworth wanted to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Kenneth Branagh’s film by recalling on Instagram how the news of his incorporation to the project was announced by calling him and Tom Hiddleston “nobody”. “This year is the 10th anniversary of ‘Thor’ when two unknown guys received the keys to the kingdom. It has been an incredible journey and clearly we have not aged at all“he says in the post, highlighting the Vulture article in which they hoped the film” would go the JJ Abrams route and put the money they saved on casting directly into the special effects, “referring to ‘Star Trek ‘, which also featured Hemsworth.

‘Thor’ took a risk with a very Shakespearean tone and ended up receiving quite mixed reviews. At the global box office, it grossed almost $ 450 million. Thor: The Dark World, the first Asgardian-centric sequel, hit theaters in 2013 to half-hearted reviews and a worldwide box office of $ 644 million. Taika Waititi would find the key to turn the character into one of the most beloved of the MCU thanks to ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, which hit theaters in 2017 with the best reviews of the three films and the best box office: $ 850 million.

Thor returns to theaters in 2022

Waititi returns as director in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth solo adventure, which will feature very juicy elements for the MCU such as the crossover with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, only this once she will be worthy to wield Mjolnir. It will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.