Chris Hemsworth celebrates Chris Evans’ 40th birthday with a photo of Chris Pratt in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

One of the original Avengers opens a decade. Chris Evans turns 40 and in addition to receiving the love of the entire marvelita fan community, some of his co-stars have also wanted to wish him a happy birthday through social networks.

The most prominent congratulations is that of Chris Hemsworth, and that even Evans does not appear. The actor who plays Thor has published a photo with another of the MCU Chris, Chris Pratt, showing us how we will see Star Lord in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the next Asgardian movie. “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you will always be number one in my book” and it does mention the birthday boy. What less.

As we knew, in Taika Waititi’s film we will not only see the return of Jane Foster, Natalie Portman’s character, this time capable of wielding Mjolnir, we will also see part of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It is not known how much they will appear in the film, but with his own on the horizon it is probably not much. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on May 6 next year and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is pending filming and will be released in 2023.

Jeremy Renner, more sentimental

Another actor who wanted to congratulate Chris Evans on his birthday is Jeremy Renner, who has become more sentimental than Hemsworth and has published a black and white photo of the two hugging and smiling at a premiere and the message “Happy 40th birthday, bro! I miss you“and the hashtag # A6, a reference to the original six Avengers.