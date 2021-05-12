Chris Hemsworth celebrated Thor’s anniversary

Share

Thor was the Marvel character that brought Chris Hemsworth to the top of fame. On his anniversary day, the actor dedicated a few words to him.

On April 29, 2011, the God of Thunder arrived in Spanish cinemas. That day was the launch of Thor on the big screen and the presentation of a new member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by a very unknown actor… Chris Hemsworth. Ten years have passed since that event, and today the actor is already one of the best-known stars in Hollywood.

Chris Hemsworth wanted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kenneth Branagh’s film. For this he used his social networks and recalled how the media reported his incorporation to the project calling him and Tom Hiddleston “nobody”. “This year is the 10th anniversary of ‘Thor’ when two unknown guys received the keys to the kingdom. It has been an incredible journey and clearly we have not aged at all ”. It says in the publication, in which it highlights the Vulture article in which they hoped that the film would “follow the route of JJ Abrams and put the money they have saved in the casting directly into the special effects”, referring to ‘Star Trek’ , which also featured Hemsworth.

A new Thor tape

The truth is that, at the time, Thor received quite mixed reviews. At the global box office, it grossed almost $ 450 million. In 2013, the sequel Thor: The Dark World arrived with Chris Hemsworth, which received not very enthusiastic reviews and a worldwide box office of 644 million dollars. Taika Waititi would find the key to turn the character into one of the most beloved of the MCU thanks to Thor: Ragnarok, which premiered on the big screens in 2017 and had its best box office: 850 million dollars. Now wait for Thor: Love and Thunder!

All movies of Thor from Marvel studios can be seen in Disney plus.

Share