Ten years seems very little, but in that time many things can happen. Especially if we talk about the fast world of Hollywood. In early 2011 Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston weren’t the celebrities they are today. Back then the act, r that became famous as Thor, was only known for having played Captain Kirk’s dad in a scene from Star Trek – 95%. He had a couple of other movies under his arm, but it wasn’t a household name.

At that time you were more likely to know the footballer Tom huddlestone what to Hiddlestone. That year that was going to change because of his appearance in Thor – 77%, but also at Midnight in Paris – 93%. The truth is that the MCU movie marked a before and after in the actors’ careers, but not as much as The Avengers did the following year – 92%. The Thor movies didn’t find the right way until Taika Waititi appeared.

The point is that on May 6, 2011 the first film of the Norse god was released in the United States and in Australia it was released earlier; on April 17 of that year. Hemsworth remembered that yesterday and decided to celebrate it on Instagram by sharing an old photo with the English actor, but also a screenshot of a Vulture article where they made fun that they had chosen a couple of strangers to star in the film. The article in question was published in 2009 under the title “Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor”:

This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown young men were given the keys to the kingdom. So an incredible journey and clearly we have not aged a single day.

Even though there were rumors that everyone was going to be cast in Kenneth Branagh’s version of Thor, from Shia LaBeouf to Josh Harnett, they gave the Marel franchise to two virtual strangers instead. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, whom you may remember from the opening scene of Stark Trek, is going to play the Nordic superhero and Tom Hiddlestone has been hired to play his nemesis, Loki. Let’s hope they go the way of JJ Abrams and have used the money they saved on special effects.

As we can see, today the Australian actor wipes his tears, but laughing, when reading such comments with his large bills. This is one more reminder that you must be very careful with what you write, especially if you work in an important medium. You never know who is reading you and who is going to make fun of your hurtful comments in ten years. Whoever wrote that must definitely be regretting that.

On the other hand, we must remember that next year to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the film, Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, will be released on May 6. The director recently said that this could be the best movie in the MCU, not just Thor but the gigantic MCU:

[La filmación va bien]. We have four weeks left, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It could be the best Marvel movie! [Hemsworth] He’s a funny guy, he’s a good friend, and he’s also someone you just want to hang out with all the time. And I think that’s all you really want from a superhero or a main character in your movie.

Those are major words, without a doubt, but with the talent of that director it is quite possible. We can only wait for a trailer for this film to be released.

