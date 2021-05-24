Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam have learned to get along better

Chris Hemsworth and his brother Liam got together for dinner as a family and by being together, they unleashed some childhood memories.

Chris Hemsworth is not only the Hemsworth’s middle brother, he’s also been the most famous of the three, above Luke and Liam.

Although everyone has decided to build a career in the cinema, having played Thor in the Marvel Universe gave Chris an international projection that catapulted him above his also talented brothers.

However, for them there is no type of rivalry, even when they did not have the best relationship in the world when they were little. In 2012, Liam Hemsworth admitted during an interview with Conan O’Brien that he and his brother Chris used to fight over anything when they were little.

Although at that time they did not enjoy a reputation that aroused envy in either of them, they were growing and discovering themselves, so they found any reason to be able to defend their points of view with intensity.

Liam recalled that on some occasion when his parents made a trip to Europe, he had to stay home with his brother Luke, while Chris spent those days at his grandparents’ house, so that they would not be together and thus avoid conflicts. .

Time has changed some things and the two have matured, so now instead of arguing, they are the main support that both have. In moments when Liam doesn’t know what to do, he asks Chris, whom he totally trusts, for his opinion.

Now that Chris and Liam have reunited for dinner at Totti’s Italian restaurant in Sydney, they are joined by their mother Leonie and also joined by Luciana Barroso, who is Matt Damon’s wife; so it was inevitable to look back to remember how their relationship changed as they grew up.