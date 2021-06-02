Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are still dating

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married for a decade and still continue to date and have fun together.

Relationships are never simple, much less if you add the stress of being a public figure who must continually be away from home, even if this means missing out on significant family moments. Nevertheless. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have found a way to keep their relationship alive over the years and thus have formed a beautiful family together.

The couple met thanks to a mutual friend, who ten years ago gave Elsa accent classes. Chris was the one who was most interested in the beginning, and she believed it would be difficult to have a relationship with someone who was struggling to make a name for himself in acting, but Hemsworth managed to win her over and the rest was history.

Although during this period they have faced rumors of infidelities and temptations, among which Pom Klementieff has been mentioned as the third in discord that made the relationship shake, Elsa and Chris always come out smiling and happy in front of the cameras every time. that a rumor of this type shakes them.

What is certain is that they have known how to support each other to make their dreams come true and to ensure that both continue to cement their trajectory. Quite simply, now that the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” has officially ended, Elsa Pataky also managed to star in a film in Australia called “Interceptor.”

In this way, both of them were able to be together in a certain way and did not neglect their family for as long as it could have happened in the past. Chris said goodbye to the character he has played since 2001 (when he had just started his relationship with Elsa) through a sentimental message on Instagram with which he made it clear that it will be the most amazing film in the Thor saga.

Almost as if it were a celebration that the two stick together and have succeeded on a personal and professional level, they met for breakfast with Chris’s parents and were seen very happy during their departure without their children India Rose, Sasha and Tristan.

Chris Hemsworth is a family man and this is how he spends his weekends

Chris has been so proud of the role he has played and so identified with Thor that his own children are sure that their dad is a superhero in real life. Likewise, the actor has never refused to sign autographs now that the god of thunder has made him internationally recognized.