Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataki’s son becomes Thor – just like dad!

What a surprise Chris Hemsworth got during his working hours on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. One of his twin sons, whom he had with Elsa Pataki, came to visit him during the filming of the film, making the moment one of the most tender for the family and fans of his famous parents. And it is that, in the most tender way, the seven-year-old boy followed in his father’s footsteps to become an incredible superhero.

© @ elsapatakyconfidential Chris Hemsworth was very happy with his family’s visit on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

“My A-team,” Elsa wrote alongside an amazing photo of her muscular husband and the very out-of-character little boy. Besides them, Luke zocchi, Chris’s personal trainer, and Bobby holland hanton, his double action; They posed for the actress’s camera who delightedly captured the beautiful and rough moment.

A life among superheroes

Chris also shared a bit of his son’s adventure on set. “I present to you the next heavyweight champion in the universe,” wrote the proud dad after showing his fans how he trains his son to fight evil. The little boy, full of energy and ready to beat dad, was very encouraged with this boxing lesson, for which he has the best teacher.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataki currently reside in Sydney to fulfill their work commitments. The actor for now spends his days with his companions Natalie Portman, Russell crowe Y Christian bale.

