Chris Hemsworth, 10 years of Thor and transformation

Have been fulfilled 10 years since the premiere of Thor, Y Chris Hemsworth he wanted to celebrate it by recovering the day he signed for Marvel… The transformation Physics in this decade speaks for itself. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Taika Waititi have fun on the filming breaks Chris Hemsworth, exclusively for FOTOGRAMAS

When it comes to improving like wine over time, I suppose many will refer to Chris Hemsworth. And if not, to show a button: the actor is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Thor’s appearance on the screen, and the physical transformation, not only because of the muscles, speaks for itself.

Chris Hemsworth and 10 Years of Thor

Chris will post the photo of the signing of his first contract with Marvel with his inseparable Tom Hiddleston – in charge of playing Loki in the saga, a character that will soon have his spin off on Disney + – and without a doubt, the 37 suits him better than 27. “This year marks the tenth anniversary of Thor, when two unknown boys were given the keys to the kingdom. It has been quite an adventure, and clearly we have not changed at all, “he writes in the caption. In addition, attach a photo of an article from the time where they talk about their little name, and the fact that they were hired before actors like Shia LeBeouf or Josh Harnett. How badly some texts age.

A decade later Chris Hemsworth the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder ‘, along with colleagues of the stature of Russell Crowe, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman, and the long hair of the hammer superhero as a hallmark, not as in its beginnings. In addition, we will see him on Netflix in the long-awaited Hulk Hogan biopic, in ‘Extraction 2’ and very soon in ‘Escape from spiderhead’ and the ‘What if …’?

Oh, and for the relief that nobody worries, because already during the filming of his last appearance in the MCU we have been able to see him with his son disguised with the cape of Thor, rehearsing some soft boxing punches with him: “Introducing the universe’s next heavyweight champion,” he wrote alongside the video. The saga continues.

