Chris Gutierrez returns to the Octagon on October 9

A featherweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on October 9. Chris Gutierrez will face Felipe Colares.

The match was confirmed by MMA Fighting the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Gutierrez, has four fights and 1 draw after losing in his Octagon debut. In his last fight, he beat Andre Ewell by unanimous decision in UFC 258. Before that fight, he tied with Cody Durden on UFC Vegas 5. The Guatemalan with Colombian roots stands out for his strong striking, with 7 wins for KO / TKO.

Collars, comes from renewing the contract with the organization. The Brazilian has been alternating between wins and losses in his last bouts. Philip comes from beating Luke sanders by unanimous decision in UFC on ESPN 23. Unlike his rival, the Brazilian stands out for his strong grappling, with 5 victories by way of completion.

UFC Fight Night October 9 will be held in a place to be defined.

