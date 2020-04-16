NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 23: Chris Gutierrez poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena on March 23, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via .)

Chris Gutierrez He hasn’t seen action since UFC Uruguay, when he beat Geraldo De Freitas by divided decision.

The fighter not only came out victorious, Gutiérrez also suffered a knee injury.

“I completely broke my anterior cruciate ligament (ACL),” He said Gutierrez to MMA Junkie. “It was in the fight, in the last round. I didn’t feel it because of the adrenaline that was running. Then the pain came. I thought I could get over it. I really don’t expect anything wrong with that. A couple of days later, I said to myself, “Man, this is not good.” I’ll wait a little more. So, I had to go check myself. It was one of the worst news stories ever. Especially as an athlete: What do they say you broke your ACL or something? Especially on your legs. You move every day. When you break them, it is as if life stops too ”.

Gutierrez He has already undergone surgery to repair his knee and is ready to return to action.

Not only Gutierrez he wants to come back soon, he also wants to face Andre Ewell.

“Without disrespecting him”, He said Gutierrez. “It is not like any bad blood. Listen to some people say that we must be disliked. No, it is actually the opposite. Yes, he faced one of my teammates. I think Jonathan Martinez beat him. It is what it is. I want it because it’s a great fight. The fans win a good show. We have to go out and act. Most importantly, I respect him as a person. We are both going through the same thing as parents. He has stayed away from his son. I stay away from my son. I have nothing but respect for him. Come out and let’s do a show. I’ll do the same”.

Ewell so far he has not spoken to the challenge of Gutierrez