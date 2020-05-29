She was more than just a tennis player and the mere mention of her name evokes a wave of emotions in all sports lovers. Chris Evert He was a figure who transcended tennis and whose media influence was noticeable in all aspects. That intimate rivalry with Martina Navratilova, who went from being her best friend to a staunch archenemy because of third parties who confronted them and who, as soon as they left tennis, returned to their unbreakable friendship, copied the sports information screens for many years and was elevated to a higher status. Both finished with 18 Grand Slams, and although Chris suffered a lot against Martina, he prolonged his career a lot, being able to win Grand Slams beyond thirty and becoming the undisputed queen of clay.

And it is that if there was a terrain where its hegemony hardly had discussion, it was in the clay. Champion of Roland Garros seven times, she got the first title of Grand slam and the last one in Paris; she premiered her locker in 1974, overwhelming all her rivals and without missing a set, and twelve years later, she again lifted the trophy that credited her as the winner, prevailing in the final, precisely Navratilova. A whopping winner of 157 professional titles, his longevity, charisma and competitive spirit were key to the consolidation of women’s tennis and the empowerment of women through sport.

“There were games that I knew I had already won before going out on the court,” recalls the American, speaking for Tennis.com. It is not for less. In a time when the WTA was not yet consolidated and there were great tennis players who were missing Grand Slams to compete in the WTT, only this fact could make it not reach the ten titles there. Champion in 1974 and 1975, she did not compete in the tournament in its next three editions, until in 1979 she returned hungry for glory. That title meant a lot since it was part of the most important winning streak in the history of tennis on the same surface, achieving 125 consecutive victories on clay.

Defeated in August 1973 by Evonne Goolagon In the Cincinnati tournament final, Evert seemed to conspire to reveal his hegemony over the Albero and remained undefeated for six years. The domain was so overwhelming that it only let eight sets escape, of the 258 disputed in that period of time on clay, endorsing a whopping 71 blank sets to its rivals, that is, 6-0. Magic broke in the tournament Rome 1979, when Tracy Austin managed to prevail by 4-6 6-3 7-5 to Chris Evert, inscribing his name in the history of tennis after having interrupted a triumphant streak that was difficult to repeat.

It was not an especially significant moral blow for Evert, who soon recovered and chained 64 games won consecutively on clay, including the titles in Roland Garros 1979 and 1980. The first defeat for the American in Paris had come in 1972, when she could not face a veteran Margaret Court, in one of the most memorable finals in tournament history. But between his titles and absences by the WTT, the second match he lost did not come until 1981, when he fell to Hana Mandlikova in the semifinals. Andrea Jaeger, in 1982, Martina Navratilova, in the 1984 final and 1987 semi-finals and Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, in 1988, were his other executioners at Roland Garros, his fetish tournament.